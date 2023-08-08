Vikings: N'Keal Harry, former 1st round pick, seeks fresh start in Minnesota

article

The Minnesota Vikings were starting to get a little thin at wide receiver, with Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson going down with injuries at training camp.

One player’s injury means opportunity for another in waiting. That’s where N’Keal Harry and Jacob Copeland come into play. The Vikings signed Harry on Sunday to fill a roster spot after defensive lineman James Lynch tore his ACL in last Thursday’s night practice.

Harry comes to the Vikings after playing for the Chicago Bears last season. After having ankle surgery last August, he played in just seven games and made seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. All he’s looking for is an opportunity, and it could come as early as Thursday night’s preseason game in Seattle.

"It’s a big opportunity, I’ve just got to kind of get the plays down, get the offense down and give myself more chances to get in there. I feel like it’s a great opportunity to come out here and show what I can do," Harry said after Monday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.

Harry joins a Vikings’ wide receiver room that now features four former first round picks. He was the last pick of the first round in 2019, and spent three seasons with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. He played in 33 games with 18 starts, and had 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings drafted Justin Jefferson No. 22 overall in 2020, Jordan Addison No. 23 overall this year and acquired Jalen Reagor, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles one spot ahead of Jefferson.

In three seasons at Arizona State, he had 213 catches for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. At 6-4 and 213 pounds, what can he bring to the Vikings?

"Big body, a guy that’s going to get up, go and get the ball when it’s in the air. Red zone guy, hard to bring down. I just think I’m a big, physical guy," Harry said.

Harry was on the practice field Monday, and could get game action at Seattle on Thursday night.