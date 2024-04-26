Kevin O’Connell has priceless reaction to Vikings drafting Dallas Turner

article

The Minnesota Vikings were already having a good night in the NFL Draft Thursday, getting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall and not selling the future to do it.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was just getting started. The Vikings moved up from No. 23 in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get to the No. 17 overall pick. With it, they chose Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. The wheeling and dealing had Kevin O’Connell looking wide-eyed, stunned and like a kid on Christmas morning in his chair in the Vikings war room.

The team released a video of the moment.

Kwesi: "Turner, we’re getting him."

Kevin O’Connell: "Really?!"

Turner was considered one of the top defensive prospects in the draft. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last season with the Crimson Tide. He joins a defense led by Brian Flores that already has Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman after losing Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum to free agency.

"I got on the phone with them and they said make sure I’m ready to rush the passer as soon as I get off the plane," Turner said Thursday night.

The Vikings will introduce both McCarthy and Turner on Friday at TCO Performance Center. They currently do not have a second round pick.