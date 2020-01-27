Vikings name Kubiak offensive coordinator, finalize 2020 coaching staff

article

The Minnesota Vikings on Monday finalized their coaching staff for the 2020 season.

The Vikings officially named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator. He came in last season as an offensive advisor and assistant head coach to Mike Zimmer. Now, he replaces Kevin Stefanski, who left after the season to take the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns.

With Kubiak’s help, the Vikings improved from the No. 30 rushing offense in the NFL in 2018 to No. 6 in rushing this past season. They also finished eighth in the NFL in scoring, at 25.4 points per game. The Vikings had 45 touchdowns this season, their highest total since 2009. Kubiak is entering his 25th season in the NFL. He’s been to seven Super Bowls as a player and coach, and won four.

The Vikings also made a change at defensive coordinator after the contract of George Edwards was not renewed. They announced Monday that Adam Zimmer, Mike Zimmer’s son, and defensive line coach Andre Patterson will be co-defensive coordinators. It will be Patterson’s ninth season with the Vikings, and Zimmer’s seventh. The Vikings’ defense was third in the NFL in 2019 with 30 turnovers forced. Their 17 interceptions were third-best.

Andrew Janocko has been named wide receivers coach, Daronte James will be the defensive backs coach after Jerry Gray’s departure and Phil Rauscher was named assistant offensive line coach.

The Vikings finished 2019 10-6 and made the NFC Playoffs for the third time in six seasons under Mike Zimmer.