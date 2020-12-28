Vikings-Lions, Packers-Bears Week 17 doubleheader on FOX 9

FOX 9’s NFL coverage for Week 17 will feature the entire NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions at noon, followed by the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at 3:25 p.m.

If you don’t already see Packers-Bears in your program guide, it may take a day or two for listings and guides to be updated. Stream FOX 9 News live at fox9.com/live (*NFL games not available)

Vikings at Lions, 12 p.m. Sunday on FOX 9

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Vikings. They got off to a horrid 1-5 start, fought their way back to 6-6 by going 5-1 out of the bye. They gave themselves a chance to be in the playoffs with their last four games.

They controlled their own destiny, until they didn’t. Losses at Tampa Bay and to the Bears put their backs against the wall. They were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday’s loss to the Saints.

Packers at Bears, 3:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX 9

Advertisement

The Packers and Bears were flexed to a late afternoon kickoff with a playoff berth at stake for Chicago. The Bears and Packers will play at the same time as the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams -- a game that could also decide whether or not the Bears are playoff-bound.

NFL playoff scenarios in Week 17

Clinched:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, 12:00 PM CT, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win OR CLE loss OR IND loss OR BAL tie + MIA loss OR BAL tie + TEN loss OR BAL tie + CLE tie OR BAL tie + IND tie

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, 12:00 PM CT, CBS)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

CLE win OR IND loss OR TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR CLE tie + BAL loss OR CLE tie + MIA loss OR CLE tie + TEN loss OR CLE tie + IND tie OR CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

IND win + TEN loss or tie OR IND tie + TEN loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

IND win + BAL loss or tie OR IND win + CLE loss or tie OR IND win + MIA loss or tie OR IND tie + BAL loss OR IND tie + CLE loss OR IND tie + MIA loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, 12:00 PM CT, CBS)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

MIA win OR BAL loss OR CLE loss OR IND loss OR MIA tie + BAL tie OR MIA tie + CLE tie OR MIA tie + IND tie OR MIA tie + TEN loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win OR IND loss OR TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

BAL loss OR MIA loss OR TEN tie + CLE loss OR TEN tie + MIA tie OR TEN tie + BAL tie

NFC

Clinched:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title

Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, CBS)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

ARI win OR ARI tie + CHI loss

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

LAR win or tie OR CHI loss or tie

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 3:25 PM ET, FOX 9)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

CHI win OR ARI loss OR CHI tie + ARI tie

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

GB win or tie OR SEA loss or tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 12:00 PM CT, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR DAL tie + WAS loss

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

NYG win + WAS loss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, FOX)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

NO win + GB loss + SEA win

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 3:25 PM CT, FOX)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 7:20 PM CT, NBC)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

WAS win OR WAS tie + DAL loss or tie

*State Farm Stadium, Arizona