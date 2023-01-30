Vikings LB Danielle Hunter named to third Pro Bowl

article

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter is headed to his third career Pro Bowl.

The Vikings announced Monday that Hunter is replacing Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who won’t be part of the festivities after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for the AFC title.

Hunter, in his first full season since 2019, made 17 starts and had 65 tackles, a team-high 10.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, which tied a career-high. He also had 76 pressures, which was eighth-most in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Hunter missed all of the 2020 season after suffering a herniated disc in his neck during training camp that required surgery. He played in just seven games in 2021 before suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Pairing with Za’Darius Smith to call themselves the "Edge Department," Hunter and Smith combined for 20.5 sacks this season.

Hunter is now one of seven players headed to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. He joins Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Andrew DePaola, T.J. Hockenson and Smith.

The NFC and AFC teams will face off in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at 2 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.