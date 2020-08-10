Vikings LB Cameron Smith to have open heart surgery after positive COVID-19 test

article

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the diagnosis will ultimately end up saving his life.

Smith will not play for the Vikings in 2020 after further testing showed he will need open heart surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve.

“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as a protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!” Smith posted to Instagram last week.

On Monday, the Vikings announced they were waiving Smith due to a non-football injury in a procedural move. In the event Smith clears waivers, which he is expected to, he will be placed on the Vikings reserve/NFI list and earn a base salary of around $675,000 for the 2020 season.

Smith, drafted out of USC last season, played in five games and made eight tackles on special teams in 2019.