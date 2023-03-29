Vikings: Las Vegas betting site has Minnesota at 8.5 wins in 2023, over or under?

article

Kevin O’Connell couldn’t have asked for a much better start with the Minnesota Vikings in his first season as an NFL head coach.

He led the Vikings to 13 wins, the franchise’s first division title in five seasons and a home playoff game. Now O’Connell’s challenge is to build off that. It’ll be easier said than done, and at least one Las Vegas web site is skeptical that the momentum can carry into Year 2.

The site sportsbetting.ag has set over/under win totals for all 32 NFL teams, as we’re about three weeks away from most teams starting their first offseason programs. The Vikings start on April 17, with organized team activities starting in late May.

The site has the Vikings over/under win total at 8.5 for 2023. Would you go over, or under?

Related article

It’s first important to look at the 2023 schedule before you make that call. The home opponents are the Lions, Bears, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers and 49ers. Their road opponents are the Broncos, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Lions, Bears and Packers.

It obviously matters when those games are played, and we won’t know that until the NFL releases the regular season schedule in May. The Vikings are hosting the defending Super Bowl champions in the Chiefs, travel to play the Super Bowl runner-up in the Eagles and are also facing playoff teams in the Buccaneers, Chargers, Bengals and 49ers.

Next, how has the Vikings roster changed? They said goodbye to Eric Kendricks, Adam Thielen, Cam Danztler, Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Irv Smith Jr. and Duke Shelley.

They’ve added Byron Murphy, Dean Lowry, Josh Oliver, Marcus Davenport, Josh Oliver, Brandon Powell and Troy Reeder in free agency. The Vikings are bringing back Harrison Smith, Jordan Hicks, Garrett Bradbury, Alexander Mattison, Greg Joseph, C.J. Ham and others for the 2023 season.

We’re still waiting on possible decisions on Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith. The Vikings also have the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft.

If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, it’s hard not to see the Vikings winning at least nine games. The Chicago Bears, who have traded the No. 1 overall pick, are at 7.5 wins. The Packers? Seven wins. The Lions? They’re the early favorite in the NFC North at 9.5 wins. Many are getting on the Dan Campbell hype train.

The Vikings should be able to beat the Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers at home. The Chiefs and 49ers will be tough. They should be able to beat the Packers and Bears at home. Road games are never easy, but the Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Bears and Packers are all beatable. That leaves the Lions, Bengals and Eagles as the tough calls. Based off that, the Vikings are at 10 wins and likely back in the playoffs.

If they're under, that's quite the disappointing second season for O'Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company.

Place your wager responsibly, and enjoy the season.