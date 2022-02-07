Vikings Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook score touchdowns at Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings were well-represented at the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas, even if it didn’t mean a win for the NFC squad. The NFC rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the AFC got a 41-35 victory.

The Vikings had five players in the Pro Bowl: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith and Brian O’Neill. Two of them were involved in touchdowns. Cousins finished 6-of-10 passing for 66 yards, and a 14-yard touchdown to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Cook finished with two carries for five yards, and three catches for 17 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. Jefferson had one carry for seven yards, and five catches for 46 yards.

Former University of Minnesota star defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. also had a big day, taking an interception back 63 yards for a touchdown.

As we wait for the L.A. Rams to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, Vikings’ fans await the official news that Kevin O’Connell will be named the team’s next head coach. Also up in the air is Cousins' future in Minnesota. The 2022 season would be his fifth with the Vikings, and the team has made the playoffs once in his first four seasons in Minnesota. Cousins is due to make $45 million guaranteed next season.