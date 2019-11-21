Vikings kicker, all-time leading scorer Fred Cox dies at 80

article

Vikings all-time leading scorer Fred Cox has died at age 80, the Vikings confirmed in a statement.

Cox, a kicker, played his entire 15-year career with the Vikings from 1963-1977. He scored 1,365 points, which makes him the leading scorer by a wide margin. Cris Carter is the next highest scorer with 670 points.

In a statement, the Vikings called him a “respected teammate and friend.”

“Fred’s football career as the Vikings all-time leading scorer set the stage for a life where he went on to achieve great things in business and in the community,” says the statement. “Fred’s positive energy, strength in his faith and passion for life will be missed.”

After his football career, Cox worked as a chiropractor. He is also credited with inventing the NERF football.