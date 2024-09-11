Vikings' Kevin O’Connell on Harrison Phillips’ extension: ‘I can rest easy’

article

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was one of the first free agents Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell brought in when they took over the Minnesota Vikings.

Phillips is now a team leader, one of the biggest voices in the locker room and isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Vikings signed Phillips to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, reportedly worth up to $19 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

Phillips has made 35 starts as he enters his third season with the Vikings.

"From a leadership standpoint, he’s consistent every single day. His teammates voted him a captain his first time in his career, he’s the Man of the Year last year, although it always tends to circle back to what you do in between the white lines," O’Connell said. "Harrison has been really rock solid for us and played a ton of snaps for us."

‘I always like when we reward our own’

In 35 starts, Phillips has 156 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Vikings. Last year, he set a career-high with 92 tackles and had one sack. In Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, he had four tackles and a sack.

He was Minnesota’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season for after bringing his "Harrison’s Playmakers" charity to Minnesota, and is one of three defensive captains this season.

He’s found a home with the Vikings, and they’ve made it a priority to keep through the 2026 season when he could’ve become a free agent.

"I can rest easy knowing Harrison is going to be here much longer than just this year. I always like when we do reward our own," O’Connell said. "I just love it, every time it’s getting close, I know I get excited and do whatever I can to help get it over the finish line. In the end, it’s a big hug and a smile from me."