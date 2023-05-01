Vikings: Jordan Addison highlights Minnesota’s 6-player 2023 NFL Draft class

The NFL Draft is over, and the Minnesota Vikings have added six players to the 2023 roster along with 15 undrafted college free agents.

The Vikings will get their first look at the rookie class at mini camp this week at TCO Performance Center. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network talked about the draft class, and what some of the decisions made mean for Minnesota going forward.

The popular thought for the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick was they might try to move up and get a quarterback to eventually succeed Kirk Cousins. Or, they could add talent to a defense with several holes to fill.

They did neither, and instead too USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. He’ll join a corps that already features Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn and T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings did not have a second round pick after trading it to the Detroit Lions last year for Hockenson. In the third round, they took Addison’s teammate, USC defensive back Mekhi Blackmon at No. 102 overall. In the fourth round, they took LSU safety Jay Ward at No. 134 overall.

Seven picks later, the Vikings took LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy at No. 141 overall in the fifth round. They used another fifth round pick on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, and used their seventh round pick on UAB running back DeWayne McBride.