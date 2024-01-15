Vikings: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with OL Dalton Risner

The Minnesota Vikings season is over and the front office has decisions to make on as many as 20 unrestricted free agents.

One of them is offensive lineman Dalton Risner, who had a whirlwind season to say the last. After four seasons with the Denver Broncos, Risner entered free agency and waited for the phone to ring. He kept waiting, and it wasn’t until mid-September that he got a call from the Vikings. He visited during training camp, but left without a contract.

The Vikings eventually signed him after Oli Udoh went on injured reserve, and they eventually traded Ezra Cleveland. Risner played in 15 games and started 11. Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Risner to talk about his season and what might be next as he re-enters the market in March.

Will Risner stay with the Vikings or go elsewhere? Watch the video for the full interview.