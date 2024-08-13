Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy has meniscus tear that will require surgery

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery on his meniscus after experiencing discomfort following Saturday's preseason game.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Tuesday that McCarthy has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery to "clean up" – a timeline for return will not be known until after surgery is done.

On Tuesday, O’Connell said he has "full trust" in the team's medical staff, and will take into account the long-term future of the 2024 draft pick.

"We'll get this procedure done, and make sure we're doing the right things for the best possible recovery," O'Connell said on Tuesday. "When that takes place, we do not know. It would be speculating at this point… We don't know the severity yet."

A date for the surgery is still yet to be determined.

McCarthy got the second offensive series Saturday and played through the third quarter. His first pass went to Jalen Nailor over the middle for 18 yards. He then tried to hit Trishton Jackson on the run on his second pass, but it was intercepted by Jack Jones. McCarthy finished the first half 6-of-10 for 77 yards.

He threw a pair of third quarter touchdowns, one to Jackson for 45 yards and another to Trent Sherfield for 33 yards on a busted coverage. In nearly three full quarters and six possessions,

McCarthy finished 11-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one turnover. He also scrambled twice for 18 yards.

McCarthy did not participate in the Vikings’ Monday night practice at TCO Stadium with what O’Connell deemed knee soreness, calling it routine and not seeming overly concerned.