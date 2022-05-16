Expand / Collapse search
Vikings hire Demitrius Washington as VP of football operations

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota Vikings officially introduced Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager Thursday morning at TCO Performance Center.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings on Monday announced the hiring of Demetrius Washington as the team’s vice president of football operations.

Team officials say in his role, Washington will assist in managing football operations while also having input on decision-making with the executive team. Washington comes to the Vikings after spending the last seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in football research and development, similar to the role Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had with the 49ers.

Washington brings nine years of NFL experience to Minnesota’s front office.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Demitrius join the Vikings front office," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "He is one of the most uniquely gifted people I have met in my time in the NFL. He is able to learn complex ideas, make them simple, and apply them in all facets of the organization. He has learned from some of the best minds in the game today and he will continue to flourish in his role with Vikings."

With the 49ers last season, Washington oversaw efforts in optimization, process improvement and developing predictive and statistical analysis for evaluating players, acquisitions and strategy within the team’s football research and development department. Washington was also an analyst in the same department from 2015-20, working alongside Adofo-Mensah.

Washington got his bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, in 2011 from Central Arkansas and got a master’s degree in business administration, finance and analytics from Missouri in 2014. Washington got his start in the NFL as a game charter intern for the Cleveland Browns from 2013-15.

After hosting rookie minicamp over the weekend, the Vikings host organized team activities this week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.