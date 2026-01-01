Vikings' Harrison Smith earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week

article

The Brief Harrison Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Smith's performance included a sack, interception, two tackles for loss and three passes defensed in a win over the Detroit Lions. This is Smith's third NFC Player of the Week award.



Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith on Wednesday was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following one of the best games of his career in a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Smith's historic day

By the numbers:

Smith made his 202nd career start in Week 17, contributing three tackles, including two for loss, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed. This performance marks the third time Smith has earned the NFC Player of the Week title.

Smith's career achievements

Why you should care:

Smith's sack against the Lions was his first of the season, bringing his career total to 21.5. His interception was his second of the season and the 39th of his career, making him one of only two players in NFL history with at least 39 career interceptions and 21.5 sacks. The other is Ronde Barber.

Will Sunday be Smith's last game?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings close out the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, having already been eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed, and are likely to rest several starters with the game's outcome meaning nothing. The Vikings are seeking their fifth straight win, and a 9-8 finish the season.

Smith has spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Vikings and has been emotional in the locker room after games in recent weeks. He'll be pondering after the season if he'll return in 2026, or could retire.