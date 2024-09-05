Vikings-Giants: How to watch Minnesota's first game on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings travel to New York to play the Giants in Week 1 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX 9. Tune in before and after the game for pregame and postgame coverage.



The Minnesota Vikings play the New York Giants in their first game of the season on Sept. 8 — a game you can watch on FOX 9.

How can I watch the Vikings game?

READ MORE: What the Vikings are saying ahead of Week 1 at Giants

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings first game from kickoff to the final whistle. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for noon, on FOX 9.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 10 a.m. on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 news app and in the player above.

After the game, tune into FOX 9 Vikings Postgame: Tonight at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 9 and stream on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com. Don't forget to listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

What time does the Vikings-Giants game start?

Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 8.