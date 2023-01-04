Vikings DT Harrison Phillips steps up to help those helping Damar Hamlin

article

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is not shy about stepping up when it comes to getting involved with community initiatives.

Tuesday, he went out of his way to help everyone involved in the situation involving Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in intensive care at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field against the Bengals Monday night, and going into cardiac arrest. Hamlin had to be revived on the field, and in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The game was postponed, and the NFL has no plans to make it up at this point.

Phillips, a defensive teammate of Hamlin’s in 2021, on Tuesday bought dinner for Hamlin’s family, the Bills’ medical training staff and doctors and nurses working with Hamlin at the hospital. Phillips is also seeking donations through his charity website, Harrison’s Playmakers, to contribute to future pay-it-forward events in Damar’s name.

Phillips got to see his former teammate earlier his season in Week 10, when the Vikings came back from down 27-10 in the second half to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime. Hamlin led the Buffalo defense with 10 tackles in that game.