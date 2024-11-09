Vikings DB Byron Murphy Jr. incorrectly featured in NFL graphic
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. appeared Saturday on a graphic featuring early nominees for the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
But there’s one problem: Murphy isn’t a rookie. He’s in his sixth NFL season, and second with the Vikings.
Why it matters
Anyone working for the NFL’s social media platforms could’ve prevented the error with a simple Google search. Murphy has three interceptions, seven passes defended and 39 tackles in eight games this season as the Vikings are 6-2. The post has since been deleted.
They were probably looking for Byron Murphy II, who has 20 tackles and a half sack for the Seahawks this season.
What’s next
Murphy and the Vikings are on the road for three straight games, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars without Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.