Vikings DB Byron Murphy Jr. incorrectly featured in NFL graphic

article

Minnesota defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. appeared Saturday on a graphic featuring early nominees for the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

But there’s one problem: Murphy isn’t a rookie. He’s in his sixth NFL season, and second with the Vikings.

Why it matters

Anyone working for the NFL’s social media platforms could’ve prevented the error with a simple Google search. Murphy has three interceptions, seven passes defended and 39 tackles in eight games this season as the Vikings are 6-2. The post has since been deleted.

They were probably looking for Byron Murphy II, who has 20 tackles and a half sack for the Seahawks this season.

What’s next

Murphy and the Vikings are on the road for three straight games, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars without Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.