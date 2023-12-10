Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Wes Phillips DWI: ‘He knows he made a mistake’

article

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough night offensively in a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and Wes Phillips was there coaching despite being arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night.

Phillips, 44, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at about 11 p.m. Friday for misdemeanor DWI. He was released early Saturday morning after posting a $300 bond, and flew with the Vikings to Las Vegas later in the afternoon despite the legal situation. He has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 21.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about Phillips after Sunday’s win as the team ended a two-game losing skid, and improved to 7-6 on the season.

"I was incredibly disappointed, there’s no question. But we want to allow the facts and do our due diligence from that standpoint. The league is involved as well. It’s very important that as coaches we understand we’re setting the bar for our organization and for our players, and Wes knows he fell short of that," O’Connell said.

O’Connell brought Phillips to the Vikings as the offensive coordinator after working with him for two seasons with the L.A. Rams, including winning a Super Bowl in 2021. Phillips is in his 17th season coaching in the NFL.

It’s not yet clear if or how the Vikings or the NFL will discipline Phillips.

"Wes is one of the closest coaches I’ve ever been around, I care about him deeply and we’re as an organization going to support him. We know that Wes knows he made a mistake and we’re going to handle that accordingly," O’Connell said. "I think it’s a lesson for all of us. It was something we were all disappointed in."