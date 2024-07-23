Vikings, Christian Darrisaw agree to multi-year extension

article

The Minnesota Vikings, on the eve of training camp at TCO Performance Center, have agreed to a new long-term extension with one of their top offensive linemen.

The Vikings announced Monday they’re signing left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a new deal. According to multiple reports, it’s a four-year extension worth up to $113 million, with $77 million guaranteed. It includes more than $43 million guaranteed at signing.

What it means

Darrisaw, a 2021 first round pick, still had two years left on his rookie deal. He’s now under contract with the Vikings through the 2029 season. Minnesota now keeps one of the best left tackles in the NFL under a long-term deal.

The backstory

Darrisaw came to the Vikings out of Virginia Tech and has started 39 career games out of the 41 he’s played in. He started a single-season career-high 15 in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw recorded the third-highest pass block grade (85.3) among all offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps last season. He finished the 2022 season as the second-highest graded tackle in the NFL, behind only 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

The future

Darrisaw solidifies the left tackle position for the Vikings as they hold their first training camp practice of 2024 on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center. Garrett Bradbury remains at center, Brian O’Neill is at right tackle, Ed Ingram is at right guard and the only real competition along the offensive line is at left guard, between Blake Brandel and Dalton Risner.

Getting a long-term deal done with Darrisaw was one of the top priorities for the Vikings after signing Justin Jefferson, which got done before the start of mandatory mini camp.