Former Vikings LB Chad Greenway invests in Irish soccer team
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Chad Greenway spent 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, but now he’s entering an entirely different area of football.
Greenway has become a strategic investor with St. Patrick’s FC, and they’re headed to Allianz Field to play a friendly against Minnesota United on Wednesday. It’ll be the first time the Loons have ever played an Ireland-based football team.
