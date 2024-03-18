Former Vikings LB Chad Greenway invests in Irish soccer team

Chad Greenway spent 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, but now he’s entering an entirely different area of football.

Greenway has become a strategic investor with St. Patrick’s FC, and they’re headed to Allianz Field to play a friendly against Minnesota United on Wednesday. It’ll be the first time the Loons have ever played an Ireland-based football team.

Friday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Dawn Mitchell sat down with Greenway to talk about the new business venture. Watch the video for the full interview.