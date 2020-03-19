Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander reportedly agrees to deal with Bengals

article

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is moving on after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Alexander reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Alexander appeared in 13 games with four starts last season. He had one interception, five passes defended, a fumble recovery, 38 tackles and a half sack.

The Vikings drafted Alexander in 2016. He had made 10 starts over the last two seasons. He finished the 2018 season with a career-high 43 tackles, four sacks, seven tackles for a loss and five quarterback hits.

He reportedly was not happy with having to play the Vikings’ regular season finale last year against the Chicago Bears, a game that had no meaning for Minnesota, which was already locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC at the time. Alexander got hurt in that game, and missed the playoffs because of it.

The move means the Vikings will have a much different looking secondary in 2020. They cut Xavier Rhodes last week, and Trae Waynes will be Alexander’s teammate in Cincinnati.