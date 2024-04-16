Vikings DC Brian Flores had no head coaching interviews in offseason

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores confirmed with reporters on Tuesday he didn’t get a single request to be interviewed for a head coaching job this offseason.

There were eight openings after the 2023 season, and Flores was the man behind revamping one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It’s hard to fathom, especially with the Rooney Rule, that Flores didn’t even get one interview for a head coaching job. The rule dictates that all teams looking for a new head coach must interview at least one minority candidate.

Flores reiterated that he’s happy in Minnesota.

"I don’t really have control over that situation. I will say I’m very happy where I am. It’s been a great offseason. I haven’t spent this much time with my family in an offseason in a while without a move," Flores said. "It’s been a while, but to answer your question, I didn’t. But I’m in a great spot, I’m very happy and I’m excited to work with our guys right now."

It could be tied to the fact that Flores has an ongoing lawsuit with the NFL and Dolphins, Giants, Broncos and Titans, over discrimination within the league. Flores sued the league after being fired by the Dolphins. He alleged in the lawsuit that team owner Stephen Ross would pay him $100,000 during his first season because they wanted to lose games to get a higher draft pick.

So did teams with an opening not want to navigate through the lawsuit?

"There’s no way to know. It’s not really something I’m spending a lot of time thinking about, I try to be where my feet are. That’s here with the Vikings. I try not to worry about things I have no control over," Flores said.

What Flores does know is that he’s now tasked with leading a Vikings’ defense that’s gone through some change. Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter are gone, as is D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings added Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard and Shaq Griffin in free agency.

"We’re excited about the group of guys we brought in. Excited to work with Greenard, Van Ginkel, Cashman, Shaq Griffin. We feel like we brought guys in who fit some of the things we want to try to do," Flores said.