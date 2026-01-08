Vikings: Brian Flores gets interview request for Ravens head coaching job

The Brief The Baltimore Ravens, who parted ways with John Harbaugh earlier this week, requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy. Flores just finished his third season with Kevin O'Connell, and his current contract expires after the season. Before the final regular season game, Flores deflected questions on his future as the Vikings were getting ready to host the Green Bay Packers.



The Minnesota Vikings are in offseason mode as the NFL Playoffs start this weekend, and they might be searching for a new defensive coordinator.

Brian Flores gets request from Ravens

What we know:

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh agreed to mutually part ways after 18 seasons. Thursday, the Ravens requested to interview Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacancy.

Flores just finished his third season leading the defense with Kevin O’Connell. His current contract with Minnesota expires after the season.

Under Flores in 2025, the Vikings had eight interceptions and 49 sacks. Blake Cashman led the defense with 144 tackles, Dallas Turner had a career year with eight sacks and four forced fumbles. Andrew Van Ginkel had seven sacks, and Harrison Smith, Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Metellus combined for six interceptions.

The defense as a whole ranked second in the NFL, allowing just 158.5 passing yards per game.

Other Ravens’ interviews

Why you should care:

In addition to Flores, the Ravens have requested to interview Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They have scheduled interviews with Davis Webb, the quarterbacks coach for the Broncos, and Matt Nagy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. The only interview they’ve completed so far is with Broncos’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Flores’ past

Dig deeper:

Flores was fired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach in 2021. Other teams have been hesitant to talk with Flores about head coaching jobs due to his ongoing lawsuit with the NFL over the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates. It goes back to when Flores pursued the New York Giants’ job, which ultimately went to Brian Daboll.

Two seasons ago, Flores didn’t get a single interview for an opening. Last year, he got three. He now has one team requesting, and others could follow.