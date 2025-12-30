Brian Flores deflects questions on Vikings’ future: 'I love Minnesota'

The Brief The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the 2025 season. Vikings DC Brian Flores addressed speculation about his future in Minnesota on Tuesday. His contract expires after this season. Flores deflected questions, and his leaving his agent to figure things out with the Vikings. He could also be pursued for head coaching openings in the NFL.



The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the 2025 season.

Will it be the last time Brian Flores is the leader of the Vikings’ defense? We’ll have to wait to find out.

‘I’ve loved my time in Minnesota’

What we know:

Flores is finishing his third season with the Vikings as the defensive signal-caller, having replaced Ed Donatell after Kevin O’Connell’s first season as head coach. Flores’ contract expires after the season. The Vikings can try to bring him back, or a team with an opening could try to lure him with a big payday.

Right now, the only head coaching opening is with the New York Giants. That could change as early as next Monday, the day after the end of the regular season, when coaching changes are typically made.

Flores deflected questions about his future on Tuesday.

"Obviously there’s been a lot of talk about my personal situation and next year. I’ve said this many times, I’ve loved my time in Minnesota. My family loves it, the state of Minnesota has been tremendous to me," Flores said. "Now we’ll let the club and my representation handle the rest, that’s where I’m at on that."

Vikings defense is red hot

Why you should care:

The Vikings are on a four-game win streak and looking to make it five, largely because of the defense with the quarterback situation in flux. The Vikings have allowed just 12.3 points per game over the last four games.

Last Thursday, they forced six Lions’ turnovers and sacked Jared Goff five times.

Does Flores want to stay in Minnesota?

What they're saying:

Flores was asked what approach he would take if an NFL team were to look at him for a head coaching opening. Last year, he got three such interviews. Two years ago, he didn’t get any. He has an ongoing lawsuit with the NFL after his dismissal from the Miami Dolphins.

"Being even talked about from that standpoint, there’s only 32 of those. To be talked about is an honor, if those opportunities present themselves, I’ll talk to my family and my agent and we’ll move forward from there," Flores said. "My focus is right here, right now."

Asked if he wanted to stay in Minnesota next season, Flores didn’t unequivocally say yes.

"I love Minnesota, I love this team. I love working with and for KO. I love these players, the coaching staff. I don’t know how much more there is to it. From a football standpoint it fits," Flores said. "We’ll see where it all goes."