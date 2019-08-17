Vikings add 'sensory inclusive' space at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a new space for children with conditions like autism, Down syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder, to relax during games.

The new room is located in the space formerly occupied by the Hennepin County Medical Center First-Aid Station on the Upper Concourse near the southwest escalator.

The room is a sound-protected space with a sensory active wall display, sensory toys, low lighting, bean bag chairs and sensory bags. A restroom is also connected to the space.

Along with the room's features, visitors will also have access to noise-canceling headphones and earplugs.

The new space was designed by non-profit KultureCity which has worked with other NFL teams including the Jets and Giants, Bills, and Eagles for sensory spaces.

The room will be available for fans during the 2019 season.