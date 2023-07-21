Vikings: 6 storylines heading into training camp

article

Football season is almost here. The key word there is almost.

Rookies for the Minnesota Vikings will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday. Veterans report on Tuesday. The team’s first practice open to the fans is set for Saturday, July 29. Twelve days later, they play their first preseason game at the Seattle Seahawks.

So what are the key storylines as the Vikings embark on training camp and the 2023 season? Here is a sample:

WHAT IS THE FUTURE FOR KIRK COUSINS?

There’s a very realistic possibility that 2023 could be the last year of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. He’s in the final year of his current contract, and the Vikings could look to get younger in the most important position in sports. Then again, if he puts up monster numbers in 2023, the Vikings could make it a priority to bring him back. He threw for more than 4,500 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and led eight fourth quarter comebacks despite being sacked a career-high 46 times.

With potentially big contracts coming for other players, 2023 might mark the end of Cousins in Minnesota.

WHERE DO THE VIKINGS STAND WITH DANIELLE HUNTER?

Danielle Hunter didn’t participate in any of the Vikings’ offseason workout program. He also skipped mandatory minicamp. He wants more money, and is due just $5.5 million this season. He had 10.5 sacks in 2022, his first fully-healthy season since 2019.

The consensus is the Vikings want him back, but does he feel the same? Offseason reports indicate the Vikings took trade calls on the standout edge rusher. If he doesn’t report next week, that will be very telling.

WHEN WILL THE VIKINGS PAY JUSTIN JEFFERSON?

There’s no doubting Justin Jefferson is among the biggest stars in the NFL. He led the league in receptions (128) and yards (1,809) last season. He’s still on his rookie contract and is vastly underpaid. He’s technically still under contract for two more seasons, but it’s in the Vikings’ bests interest to sign him to an extension sooner than later. He’s said he will report to training camp and let the contract take care of itself. He will get his payday, at some point.

WHAT WILL THE BRIAN FLORES DEFENSE LOOK LIKE?

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Vikings’ defense. They were literally among the worst in the NFL last season, and Brian Flores was brought into replace Ed Donatell. So what will a Flores defense look like? We won’t know with the Vikings until the Sept. 10 opener against Tampa Bay. But you can bet during training camp they’ll work on blitzing and versatility, playing linebackers and secondary at multiple spots in different situations.

WHAT HAPPENS AT LINEBACKER, IN THE SECONDARY?

The Vikings brought back Jordan Hicks, and their first offseason move was releasing Eric Kendricks. It appears to be Brian Asamoah’s time opposite Hicks in 2023. He was all over the field in multiple spots during OTAs and minicamp. He’s fast and physical, and made his identity on special teams last season. This year could mark full-time duty at linebacker.

In the secondary, it’s Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum as the returning veterans at safety. The Vikings signed Byron Murphy Jr. at defensive back after Patrick Peterson left and Cam Dantzler was cut. After Murphy, it’s a bunch of questions as Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans all dealt with injuries last year. The Vikings also drafted Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward. The battles to win secondary jobs will be among the most intriguing at training camp.

WILL THERE BE A KICKER COMPETITION?

There hasn’t been much talk about kickers in the offseason, and that’s probably a good thing. Greg Joseph was 40-of-46 on extra points last season, and is 34-of-35 on kicks inside 40 yards in two seasons with the Vikings. He’s 14-of-17 from 40-49 yards, and 11-of-19 from 50-plus yards. The Vikings signed a rookie kicker in Jack Podlesny out of Georgia, but will he actually compete with Joseph for the job?

And there is no controversy at punter, as Ryan Wright is the only one on the roster. He’s also the holder for Joseph, and they’re not about to break them up.

Enjoy what’s left of the summer, training camp is a little over a week away.