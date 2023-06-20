Vikings: 5 Takeaways from Minnesota’s offseason workout program

The Minnesota Vikings are in full offseason mode after two months of workouts that included rookie mini camp, organized team activities and mandatory mini camp.

Now, players and staff get a six-week break before training camp starts in late July. So what did we learn about the Vikings from their offseason workout program? Honestly, not a ton. We learned more about who wasn’t at workouts than anything that did happen on the field.

That said, here are a few takeaways from offseason workouts.

ALEXANDER MATTISON LEADS THE RUNNING BACK ROOM

The inevitable became official earlier this month as the Vikings released veteran running back Dalvin Cook: The running back room is now Alexander Mattison’s to lead. He returned on a two-year deal worth $7 million. In 59 career games, he has 1,670 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the first-team running back all offseason, and he gets his turn to lead the run game in 2023.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, JORDAN ADDISON THE NEW DYNAMIC DUO?

In another move to shed salary, the Vikings released Adam Thielen in the offseason. Justin Jefferson is the clear No. 1 receiver, and their hope is their top draft choice is next in line. Jordan Addison out of USC could make a splash as a rookie, but he stood and watched most practices after rookie mini camp with what Kevin O’Connell called a minor injury. O’Connell has said he expects Addison to be full-go for training camp.

HOCKENSON, OLIVER COULD BE SPECIAL TANDEM AT TIGHT END

The Vikings traded last year’s second round pick to bring in T.J. Hockenson, and he didn’t disappoint in 10 games with 60 games for 519 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings added tight end talent in free agency, signing Josh Oliver. He got plenty of reps in offseason workouts, both catching passes and learning blocking schemes. We know what Hockenson can bring the offense, but don’t be surprised if Oliver turns some heads at training camp.

BRIAN ASAMOAH GETS HIS CHANCE AT LINEBACKER

The Vikings first move of the offseason was parting ways with veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. Jordan Hicks is back on a restructured contract, and if offseason workouts are any indication, the linebacker job next to Hicks is Asamoah’s to lose. There aren’t currently other linebackers on the roster that can legitimately beat out Asamoah. Making mostly an impact on special teams as a rookie, Asamoah will get every chance to be a starting linebacker this season. He has the speed and physicality to succeed in a Brian Flores defense.

CINE, BOOTH, EVANS, METELLUS LEARNING NEW DEFENSE

The reality is everybody on the Vikings’ defense is learning under new coordinator Brian Flores. But it’s a new season for Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, who all had their rookie seasons cut short due to injuries. It’s also been a valuable offseason for Josh Metellus, who was all over the field in various looks at linebacker, safety, nickel and even some defensive back. Assuming they all stay healthy, they’ll all contribute in some way to the 2023 defense. They all had their moments in OTAs and mini camp.

Now, we wait to see what the Vikings’ training camp schedule looks like for fans.