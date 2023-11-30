Utah State's Levi Williams to apply for Navy SEAL training after bowl game

article

Levi Williams scored a 13-yard touchdown off a broken play to help Utah State top New Mexico last week and helped the Aggies clinch a bowl berth for the third consecutive year.

Getting to a fourth consecutive bowl game does not seem to be the main purpose for Williams though, as he revealed on Monday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to join U.S. Navy SEAL training.

"I love football and it’s so great. But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end," he told KSL Sports Zone.

"I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can."

Quarterback Levi Williams #16 of the Utah State Aggies runs for yardage against the New Mexico Lobos during the second overtime of their game at University Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Williams, a graduate junior quarterback, will try to continue his family’s legacy of being in the military and. The selection process will start in February, and the training would start in the summer.

"It’s always been in my heart my entire life. My mom was Army. My grandparents were Army and Navy," he told The Athletic. "People in the military are always what I want to emulate, because they’re some of the best people, best teams on the planet."

The Utah State Aggies lift quarterback Levi Williams #16 on their shoulders after Williams scored the game-winning touchdown during the second overtime of their game at University Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Expand

He joined Utah State following his third year at Wyoming in 2021. He appeared minimally for the Aggies in 2022 and 2023, and it was not until last Friday that he finally got a chance to shine.

Williams was 16-for-27 with 198 passing yards and two touchdowns. He had three rushing touchdowns as well. Utah State won the game, 44-41.

