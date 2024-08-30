Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell: Seimone Augustus

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with Olympian and former Lynx star Seimone Augustus.

It’s been a Hall of Fame year for Augustus. This summer she was enshrined in The Louisianna Sports Hall of Fame, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Seimone was drafted first overall by the Lynx in 2006 and went on to help them win four WNBA Championships. She’s an eight-time WNBA All-Star, 2011 finals MVP and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Seimone shares how basketball has shaped her life, and how she can now help others as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU).

Watch the video for this week's episode of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," featuring Augustus.