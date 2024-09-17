Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell: FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey, who is also a member of the U.S. Para Snowboard Team.

It’s an incredible accomplishment. Godfrey recounts the horrific boating accident that cost her the lower part of her right leg and the journey to not only making the U.S. team – but to also accomplish that feat as a mother of two!

Courtney’s story is inspiring. Watch the video for the full episode of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" featuring Courtney Godfrey.