Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell: FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey

By
Published  September 17, 2024 12:38pm CDT
Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell
FOX 9

Courtney Godfrey: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week features FOX 9’s own Courtney Godfrey, who’s worked hard on chasing her dream to compete with the U.S. Paralympic Team after losing the bottom half of one of her legs in 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey, who is also a member of the U.S. Para Snowboard Team.  

It’s an incredible accomplishment. Godfrey recounts the horrific boating accident that cost her the lower part of her right leg and the journey to not only making the U.S. team – but to also accomplish that feat as a mother of two!  

Courtney’s story is inspiring.  Watch the video for the full episode of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" featuring Courtney Godfrey.