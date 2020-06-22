University of Iowa halts football ticket sales due to Covid-19 pandemic

article

The University of Iowa announced on Monday it’s halting ticket sales for the 2020 season due to concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release sent out Monday, school officials say only individuals who already renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential seating plans for Kinnick Stadium. New sales for the digital season pass, mini-plans, group plans, Hawkeye Village and single-game tickets are on hold until officials can get a clearer picture for what capacity at Kinnick Stadium could be limited to with social distancing requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials say they aim to have a plan in place for fans by the end of July.

Officials also said the Hawkeye Express, which gives fans train transportation to Kinnick Stadium from Coralville, will be shut down for the 2020 season due to the potential for reduced capacity at Iowa home games this season.

Kinnick Stadium currently has a capacity of 69,250, making it the seventh largest stadium in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes went 6-1 at Kinnick Stadium last season.

It's not yet clear how the Covid-19 pandemic could fully impact the college football season and fan attendance across the country and in the Big Ten. University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle recently told the Board of Regents he anticipates a loss in revenue between $10 million and $75 million depending on if the football season can start in the fall, and if fans can attend games.