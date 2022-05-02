Expand / Collapse search
Two Minnesota-based horses heading to Kentucky Derby, 'Zandon' a 3-1 favorite

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Minnesota horse heads to Kentucky Derby

A local couple is looking to make history, featuring a horse with Minnesota owners for the first time since 1990.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday and serves as the first event in horse racing’s Triple Crown, and there will be at least two Minnesota connections in one of the biggest events in the sport.

The draw for the 148th Kentucky Derby was held Monday, and "Zandon" got the No. 10 post. The horse is owned Jeff Drown out of Clearwater, which is near St. Cloud. Zandon has 3-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, making the horse the odds-on favorite.

Another Minnesota-based horse, "Zozos," earned the No. 19 post in the draw and enters the Kentucky Derby with 20-1 odds. The horse is owned by Eden Prairie natives Barry and Joni Butzow. Last month, Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim sat down with the owners to talk about their horse and the experience of being there in-person for one of the most prestigious events in horse racing.

The Kentucky Derby will be just the fourth race for "Zozos." He won two of his first three races.

Zandon earned his spot in Saturday’s race after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in early April.

The winner of the Kentucky Derby will have the eyes of horse racing world, needing to then win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to win the Triple Crown.