Twins to welcome back fans at 28% capacity for spring training

The Minnesota Twins say they will welcome back fans to their spring training home in Florida later this month.

In a news release Wednesday, the Twins said it has come to an agreement with Major League Baseball and Lee County, Florida to bring in 2,400 fans per game at Hammond Stadium. The fans will sit in "pods" of two or four contiguous seats. The total capacity is 8,730, meaning about 28 percent of the stadium can be full for the games.

The home opener is scheduled for Feb. 28 as the Twins embark on their Grapefruit League schedule.

The club announced it would be discontinuing season and group ticket plans, but those fans will have exclusive access to single-game tickets for spring 2021.

Tickets are not yet available for this spring.

Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Florida Feb. 18 and the first full-squad workout is Feb. 23.