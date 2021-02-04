Twins reportedly reach agreement with relief pitcher Alex Colome

article

The Minnesota Twins have had a busy week adding to their roster that’s gotten them two straight American League Central Division titles. Wednesday, they reportedly added a relief pitcher that will share closing duties with Taylor Rogers.

According to multiple reports, the Twins have agreed to terms on a deal with Alex Colome. He’ll be entering his eighth season in Major League Baseball, and has spent the last two years with a division rival, the Chicago White Sox.

Last season, Colome was 2-0 in 21 games with a 0.81 earned run average. He earned 12 saves, allowed just two earned runs and struck out 16 while walking eight in 22 1/3 innings.

Two seasons ago, he had a 2.80 ERA in 61 innings, earning 30 saves. He struck out 55 while allowing 19 earned runs. He was an All-Star in 2016.

So what does it mean for the Twins? They get another arm for the late innings to help Rogers, with the departure of Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard and recently Zack Littell in the offseason.

Rogers did not live up to his own lofty standards last year, finishing 2020 with a 4.05 ERA, the highest of his five-year career. He had nine saves in 21 outings, and in 20 innings pitched, allowed nine earned runs while striking out 24.

In 2019, Rogers had a 2.61 ERA, the best of his career, earning 30 saves in 60 appearances while collecting 90 strikeouts and issuing just 11 walks in 69 innings.

Colome, 32, has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and White Sox.