Twins place starting pitcher Chris Paddack on IL with arm fatigue

article

The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday they’ve placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list due to right arm fatigue.

Paddack is 5-3 on the season in 15 starts with a 5.29 earned run average. He has 70 strikeouts and 18 walks in 78 1/3 innings this season. Each of his last two starts have been against the Oakland Athletics. Last Friday, he allowed three earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three in 4 2/3 innings.

In Game 2 of a doubleheader against the A’s last Sunday, Paddack allowed five earned runs on five hits with no strikeouts and one walk in just 2 1/3 innings.

Paddack’s velocity has been down recently, and he’s said twice publicly he’s been dealing with "dead arm." That might be alarming when you consider Paddack returned late last season from having his second Tommy John surgery.

Louie Varland is likely the leading candidate to replace Paddack, but he’s struggled this year with an 0-4 record with a 6.58 ERA.

The Twins start a series at the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night, and are 43-35 on the season. They’re eight games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division, and have moved one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals. They’re currently in the second slot of the AL Wild Card race.

The Twins have used just six starting pitchers this season, tied for fewest in MLB.