Twins opening series at Oakland, Seattle in question due to Coronavirus

article

The Minnesota Twins are set to open the regular season March 26 on the road against the Oakland Athletics, but where that series will be held is currently in question.

The A’s released a statement Wednesday, saying they will support the City of Oakland and Alameda County’s announcement that they will ban public gatherings of at least 1,000 people through the end of March. The move is due to concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic across the world.

The A’s said they are working in conjunction with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for games at the Oakland Coliseum.

After winning the AL Central in Rocco Baldelli’s first season, the Twins have four games against Oakland to open the 2020 regular season before traveling to Seattle for a three-game series. That is also in jeopardy after Gov. Jay Inslee also banned public gatherings of at least 1,000 people in Washington through the end of March.

The Twins are set to host the A’s April 2-5 at Target Field, and the Twins have not made any public statements on the status of that series.

Locally, Minnesota United says its scheduled home opener for Sunday at Allianz Field against the New York Red Bulls will go on as scheduled. Team officials said they are making enhancements for fans and sanitary improvements, with a sellout crowd expected.

Advertisement

The NCAA sent shockwaves across the country on Wednesday, announcing its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments starting next week will be closed to the public. Only the teams, their families, game operations staff, media and trainers will be allowed in arenas.