Twins move up July 4 game against Tigers to 12:10 start due to weather concerns

Published  July 3, 2024 1:39pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they’ve moved up their July 4 day game against the Detroit Tigers one hour to a 12:10 p.m. first pitch at Target Field.

Thursday’s forecast calls for widespread rain and thunderstorms by the middle of the afternoon. It marks the series finale before the Twins have a weekend series against the Houston Astros at Target Field, weather permitting.

Wolves rookies throw out first pitch at Twins game

Timberwolves draft picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Twins beat the Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field.

The gates at Target Field will open at 10:30 a.m.

The Twins beat the Tigers 5-3 Tuesday night behind a two-run double from Royce Lewis, and homers from Manuel Margot and Carlos Correa. Lewis left the game after his double with left groin tightness, and the team said after he is considered day-to-day.