Twins invite 20 minor league signees to Spring Training

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday that 20 non-rostered players signed to minor league contracts have been invited to Spring Training.

Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 12. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17. There will be plenty of new faces in Florida as the Twins get ready to defend their American League Central Division title.

Among the 10 pitchers are newly-signed Jhoulys Chacin, who is entering his 12th MLB season after spending last year with the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. He has 77 career wins, and 1,064 strikeouts and a 4.03 earned run average in more than 1,300 innings.

Infielder and 2017 top draft pick Royce Lewis is among the infielders that are invited to Spring Training, and other top outfield prospects Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker will also be in Florida.

The Twins will start Spring Training with a game against the University of Minnesota on Feb. 21, before starting their spring slate of games the next day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The big offseason splash for the Twins came recently, with the signing of third baseman and slugger Josh Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million contract. He’ll play the hot corner, and Miguel Sano will move to first base.

It certainly felt like baseball season around Target Field on Monday as Twins officials packed equipment and supplies in a semi-truck that will head to Florida for Spring Training.

The Twins will open the 2020 regular season with a seven-game road trip, starting March 26 at Oakland. The Twins will host the Athletics in the home opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 2.

Here’s the full list of Twins Spring Training invites:

Pitchers

Charlie Barnes, Sam Clay, Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy, Caleb Thielbar, Jhoulys Chacin, Edwar Colina, Ryan Garton, Griffin Jax and Jake Reed

Catchers

Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers, Ben Rortvedt and Tomas Telis

Infielders

Royce Lewis, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfred Tovar

Outfielders

Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker