Twins 3B Royce Lewis sits down with Jim Rich at Spring Training

The Minnesota Twins are in Spring Training with the season-opening series at Kansas City about a month away.

Last year, we got just a taste of what third baseman Royce Lewis can do when he’s healthy. Lewis came back from his second knee injury and in just 58 regular season games, he hit .309 with 15 home runs, seven doubles and 52 RBI as the Twins won their third division title in five seasons.

He embraced the spotlight in the American League Playoffs. He had 22 at-bats, and four of his five hits went for home runs. Only Lewis knows what his potential could be in what he hopes is his first fully-healthy major league season in 2024.

Last week at Spring Training, the future star infielder sat down with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich as the Twins had team picture day at Spring Training. The two talked about the 2023 season, experiencing playoff success, hitting home runs and what could be next for 2024.

Watch the video for the full interview!