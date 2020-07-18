TPC Twin Cities readies for return of 3M Open next week

Next week, the best in golf will be in the Twin Cities teeing off for the 3M Open.

Last month, organizers announced the tournament will go on without fans in the stands or along the fairway in Blaine.

In order to plan ahead, they came up with seven different scenarios but ultimately the coronavirus had other plans. But golf fans can still watch from the comfort of their homes.

"Our staff was so prepared to go at this scenario," said 3M Open Director Mike Welch. "Once we found out we had no fans, it's full steam ahead for next week."

Events for the 3M Open begin Monday. The tournament officially tees off July 23.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Matthew Wolff have all committed to playing in the tournament. Koepka and Johnson are both in the top 10 world rankings.