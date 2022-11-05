Expand / Collapse search
Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert Saturday night due to COVID-19 protocols

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a call on the court in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on October 28, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 111-102. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets Saturday night at Target Center, and they’ll be without center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was listed as questionable with an illness before Friday night’s 115-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, then finished with seven points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes. Saturday, Gobert was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Anthony Edwards was also questionable heading into Friday’s game, and finished with 24 points in 37 minutes. Edwards does not have an injury designation for Saturday and is expected to be available against the Rockets.

The Timberwolves fell to 4-5 on the season and have lost three straight.