Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert Saturday night due to COVID-19 protocols

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets Saturday night at Target Center, and they’ll be without center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was listed as questionable with an illness before Friday night’s 115-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, then finished with seven points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes. Saturday, Gobert was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Anthony Edwards was also questionable heading into Friday’s game, and finished with 24 points in 37 minutes. Edwards does not have an injury designation for Saturday and is expected to be available against the Rockets.

The Timberwolves fell to 4-5 on the season and have lost three straight.