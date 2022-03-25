Timberwolves win 116-95, snap losing streak

article

Fighting off a two-game losing streak while still trying to secure a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament, the Minnesota Timberwolves played Western Conference foes in the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this week Friday night – winning by a score of 116-95.

Karl-Anthony Towns would lead the way scoring 20 points, followed by Jordan McLaughlin off the bench with 16 and D’Angelo Russell with 15. In total the Timberwolves had seven different players in double-digit scoring on a night that saw a few players leave with injuries.

With the same starting lineup as on Monday, The Timberwolves started the game with stingy defense that allowed them to build an early 26-22 lead after the first quarter. Despite injuries to both Naz Reid and Malik Beasley that would see them exit to the locker room immediately, Minnesota’s offense kept coming to a 61-50 lead at halftime.

Perhaps his best quality as a coach has been Chris Finch’s ability to adapt to challenging circumstances while getting the most out of what he has. It’s no surprise then that the Timberwolves would come out of the second half of its second game with all cylinders firings, growing their lead to 89-67 by the end of the third quarter, and eventually the win.

The Timberwolves are now No. 7 in the Western Conference standings, and fans are scoreboard watching for the first time in recent memory – hoping both the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will keep losing, and they can secure their spot in the playoffs, and thus a little extra rest.

With only seven games remaining in the regular season, Minnesota plays the Boston Celtics next on Sunday.