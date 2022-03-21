Timberwolves lose to Dallas 110-108 after wild ending

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to get national attention as they keep winning games against bad teams, but failed to win a pivotal matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday by a score of 110-108. The game could prove pivotal in the playoff standings ahead.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, D’Angelo Russell scored 18 and Taurean Prince had 17 points off the bench.

After the start of the game was delayed 30 minutes due to a pipe leak causing water issues, the Timberwolves came ready to play against an energized Mavericks team. But after a fast start and first quarter lead of 29-23, the Mavericks would take the lead 60-54 at halftime.

The Mavericks would continue to roll into the third quarter, building a lead that ballooned as large as 12 points before Minnesota would comeback to build a lead of their own as both teams battled.

A playoff-like game down to a wild final 10 seconds, with Pat Beverley playing a central role as the Timberwolves were down 107-110 when he was fouled. He then missed both free throws – the second intentionally – as he was fouled again for a loose ball that required a new tipoff.

A chase for the newly loose ball with the final seconds ticking resulted in Beverley hitting a three-pointer, only he had been fouled first. Requiring an intentional miss again, the Mavericks wouldn’t be fooled twice.

Advertisement

As they compete for playoff positioning, Minnesota will play Dallas twice this week with the Phoenix Suns in-between on Wednesday – games that will be a good barometer for how the Timberwolves compete against some of the best teams in the Western Conference.