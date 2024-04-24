Timberwolves-Suns in NBA Playoffs: Game times, TV schedule updates

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Phoenix up 2-0 in their best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Playoffs after a 105-93 win Tuesday night at Target Center.

Late Tuesday night, the NBA announced the game time and broadcast schedule for the remainder of the series. Here is what it looks like:

Game 3 on Friday – Timberwolves @ Suns, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, Bally Sports North)

Game 4 on Sunday – Timberwolves @ Suns, 8:30 p.m. CT (TNT, Bally Sports North)

Game 5 on Tuesday, April 30 – Timberwolves vs. Suns (if necessary), TBD

Game 6 on Thursday, May 2 – Timberwolves @ Suns (if necessary), TBD

Game 7 on Saturday, May 4 – Timberwolves vs. Suns (if necessary), TBD

The Timberwolves have their first 2-0 lead in a playoff series in 20 years. That coincides with a 56-win regular season being the franchise’s best since Kevin Garnett led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.

If the Timberwolves can win at Phoenix Friday night, the Suns would be in an elimination scenario the rest of the series, and Minnesota would be guaranteed two chances to close out the series at Target Center.