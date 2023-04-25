Timberwolves season slips away in 112-109 loss to Nuggets, 4-1 series loss

article

They didn’t go down without a fight, but the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season came to an end in a 112-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic made sure of it. Murray had 35 points, shooting 12-of-23 from the field and 5-of-9 from the perimeter, in 41 minutes. Jokic had another triple-double with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown added 14 points each.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, shooting 13-of-27 from the field. But he was 0-for-6 from the perimeter, including hitting the back rim on a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would’ve forced overtime for the second straight game. Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists before fouling out with 28.1 seconds to play. Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals before fouling out with 13.9 seconds to play.

Timberwolves’ front office head Tim Connelly made the massive offseason move to acquire Gobert, and when the game mattered the most, the 7-1 center was unable to corral a defensive rebound in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves were out-rebounded 47-40 for the game, including 16-8 in offensive rebounds.

The Timberwolves also committed 14 turnovers, and were out-scored 36-25 at the free-throw line. That includes a 15-4 mark in the first half, after the Timberwolves built a 15-point lead in the first quarter.

For the second straight year, the Timberwolves’ season ends in a first round playoff exit. The Timberwolves haven’t won a playoff series since Kevin Garnett led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.