Timberwolves make NBA history in comeback win over Clippers

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves made some NBA history in Tuesday night’s 118-100 win over the L.A. Clippers.

The Timberwolves were down 22 points at one stretch during the second quarter. They not only made the comeback, but they led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter. Minnesota closed the first half on a 20-2 run and got back in the game, down just 63-55 at the half. Trailing 57-35 with 5:07 left in the first half, they made a 40-point turnaround the rest of the game.

An incredible stat hit social media after the Timberwolves finished off the win to improve to 45-21, and get back to within a half game of the No. 1 spot in the West. Since the 2000-01 NBA season, a road team has trailed by 22 points or more in the regular season and playoffs 5,500 times. The Timberwolves are the first team in NBA history to not only make the comeback, but take their own 22-point lead.

"We feel like this was a statement game. We was down 22. Regardless of who they lose, I think my team came out that second half and put on a show," Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said after the win.

Edwards finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. He was referring to Kawhi Leonard, who had just six points in 12 minutes and left the game in the second quarter with an injury, and did not return.

Mike Conley Jr. added 23 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from the perimeter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 28 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-6 from three-point range.

It’s the Timberwolves’ biggest comeback win since 2012. They win the season series against the Clippers and create a cushion for a top-four seed in the West. They also avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.