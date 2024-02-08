Timberwolves trade for Detroit Pistons guard Monte Morris

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves executed a trade on Wednesday to add scoring to their bench and depth at guard with 31 regular season games to play.

The Timberwolves acquired Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Troy Brown Jr., Shake Milton, and a 2030 second-round draft pick. Morris had missed most of this season with a quad injury, but has played six games and is averaging 4.5 points and two rebounds per game.

Morris, 28, is a career 39% three-point shooter and is in his seventh NBA season. He has a relationship with Timberwolves’ front office head Tim Connelly, as Morris spent his first five seasons with the Denver Nuggets. In 61 starts with the Washington Wizards two seasons ago, Morris averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

He’s a free agent after this season, and comes to a Minnesota team looking to make a run in the Western Conference Playoffs. He leaves a Pistons’ squad that is 7-43 on the season, and set an NBA record with a 28-game losing streak.

Morris has appeared in 48 playoff games with 10 starts, averaging 9.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting and 3.5 assists.

Brown played in 37 games with the Timberwolves this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Milton has played in 38 games this season and is averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves did not make any other moves before the 2 p.m. Thursday deadline, but could add to the roster through the buyout market. They are in Milwaukee to face the Bucks Thursday night.