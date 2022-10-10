Timberwolves, Lynx holding locker room liquidation sale

article

The Timberwolves and Lynx are hosting a locker room liquidation sale later this week.

NBA Fans will have the opportunity to browse through and purchase discounted merchandise, including signed basketballs, posters and team-issued gear.

A wide range of apparel can be bought. This includes T-shirts. long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts in a variety of colors. Shoes will also be available at a discounted price.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, which is the philanthropic charity organization for the Timberwolves and Lynx.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.

Cash and credit cards are accepted.