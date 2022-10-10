Expand / Collapse search

Timberwolves, Lynx holding locker room liquidation sale

By Kaleigh Emery
Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves (C) comes onto the floor during player introductions before the start of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on April 29, 2022, in Minneapo (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Timberwolves and Lynx are hosting a locker room liquidation sale later this week. 

NBA Fans will have the opportunity to browse through and purchase discounted merchandise, including signed basketballs, posters and team-issued gear. 

A wide range of apparel can be bought. This includes T-shirts. long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts in a variety of colors. Shoes will also be available at a discounted price. 

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, which is the philanthropic charity organization for the Timberwolves and Lynx. 

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.

Cash and credit cards are accepted. 