Timberwolves lose Game 3 to Mavericks 116-107, face elimination Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards already has a season-long highlight reel, and he added to it in a big way in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Dallas Sunday night.

Edwards rose for a posterizing dunk over Daniel Gafford, the start of six straight points that got the Timberwolves tied with the Mavericks 77-77 in the third quarter. He said at morning shootaround Sunday he was going to be more aggressive after taking 16 shots in the Timberwolves’ Game 2 loss.

In practice leading up to the Western Conference Finals, Edwards won three NBA Fan-Favorite awards, one for the dunk of the year on John Collins. The play also got Photo of the Year.

Edwards' dunk Sunday wasn't enough to lift the Timberwolves to a victory. They lost to the Mavericks 116-107 as Dallas closed the game on a 13-3 run. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 66 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter. Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 40, with Towns shooting 0-for-8 from the perimeter. He's now 3-for-22 from three-point range in this series.

The Timberwolves trailed the Mavericks 60-52 at the half and came back to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter before the Mavericks pulled away.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dereck Lively II had a tough second quarter against the Timberwolves.

Lively had to leave the game after taking a knee to the back of his head from Towns, who was going for a rebound as Lively was falling to the floor. Lively stayed on the court for several minutes holding the back of his head before walking off very wobbly and gingerly to the locker room with the help of Markief Morris. The TNT broadcast said Lively left the game with a neck sprain, and was ruled out for the game in the third quarter.

Just a few minutes before that, Lively took a knee to his groin as Towns was driving the lane to try and score.

Lively has been a key player for the Mavericks in the first two games of the series, providing energy, defense, rebounding and dunks off lobs.

The Timberwolves need a win Sunday night, or they face elimination for the first time this postseason in Game 4 on Tuesday.